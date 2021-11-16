SC Lottery
Machine shop to bring 13 new jobs to Beaufort County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A machine shop is announcing plans to expand its operation in Beaufort County, which will create 13 new jobs.

Through a $9.08 million investment, RX Industries is creating new jobs and buying a larger facility on Hilton Head Island on Finch Street, a news release stated.

“The economic diversity that RX Industries brings to Hilton Head Island is exactly what we need,” Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann said. “Not only are they providing excellent-paying, high-tech jobs, but they are making an assertive effort to involve our local apprenticeship programs and the Beaufort County School District.”

RX Industries specializes in computer numerical control and custom solutions for medical devices, aerospace, defense, munitions and other industries.

“It’s always exciting when one of South Carolina’s homegrown companies expands,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We congratulate RX Industries on their rapid growth in Beaufort County, and look forward to many more years of continued success.”

The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

Individuals interested in joining the RX Industries team should visit the company’s contact page.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

