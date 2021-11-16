Man facing multiple charges in Hemingway shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 54-year-old Hemingway man is charged in a shooting that left one person injured.

Troy Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home in the 1800 block of Cow Head Road on Nov. 7 where a shooting had been reported at a home. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim at a neighboring and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was inside the home when Brooks shot them and then left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

He was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police and he will be taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

A motive in the shooting was unknown, deputies say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

