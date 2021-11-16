SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man facing multiple charges in Hemingway shooting

Troy Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated...
Troy Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 54-year-old Hemingway man is charged in a shooting that left one person injured.

Troy Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home in the 1800 block of Cow Head Road on Nov. 7 where a shooting had been reported at a home. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim at a neighboring and EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was inside the home when Brooks shot them and then left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

He was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police and he will be taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

A motive in the shooting was unknown, deputies say.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Latest News

We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
Their new facility will be located on Trade Zone Boulevard in Summerville and serve as a...
Home goods provider to create 40 new jobs in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Jason Mraz bringing new tour to N. Charleston
The 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will be held Sunday...
Date set for 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting