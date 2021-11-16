SC Lottery
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Police say when the mother of an 8-month-old made a left-hand turn at a busy intersection, her...
Police say when the mother of an 8-month-old made a left-hand turn at a busy intersection, her rear passenger door came open and the infant fell out. Another car then ran over and killed the child.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Texas police are seeking information from the public after a rear passenger door opened on a car making a left turn, dumping an 8-month-old baby in front of another car that ran over and killed the child.

Irving police say the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a busy intersection. When the infant’s mother made a left-hand turn, the rear passenger door came open and the infant fell out, according to police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves.

A vehicle either behind or next to the mother’s car then ran over the infant.

Reeves says a witness to the incident told police they at first thought a baby doll had fallen out of the vehicle but soon realized it was a child. That person stopped and rendered aid, but the baby died.

The child’s mother also stopped immediately, but the vehicle that ran over her child kept going. Reeves says the other driver might not have been aware they ran over the baby.

Police are looking to identify that driver. Since they believe the driver is unaware of what happened, no criminal charges are expected.

In addition to the 8-month-old, there were three other children, ages 6, 3 and 2, in the car at the time. None of the children were secured in a safety seat, despite two car seats being in the vehicle, Reeves says.

The infant’s mother could face charges, but none have been filed yet, as police continue to investigate how the incident happened.

Reeves urged anyone who thinks they might have run over something at that time and place or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Child Protective Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

