Returning to the 70s!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures will quickly warm up under full sunshine today. Highs will reach 70 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer for a few more days before a cold front moves into the southeast Thursday. That cold front will bring the chance of a few showers Thursday with cooler weather following for Friday and the weekend. Highs will fall from the 70s to the 60s. A storm system is likely to bring another chance of rain Monday with the coldest weather so far this Fall arriving Tuesday of next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

