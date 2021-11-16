SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season

South Carolina basketball
South Carolina basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday.

The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday.

Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America. The 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta was part of South Carolina’s No. 1-rated signing class this season.

Johnson had come off the bench in both of South Carolina’s victories this season.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Johnson brought a tenacity and toughness in her short time with the program she’ll now use in her recovery.

“They will sustain her, as will the support of her teammates and our coaching and medical staffs,” Staley said in a statement.

South Carolina (2-0) opens its home season against rival Clemson (1-1) on Wednesday night.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Latest News

South Carolina Baseball Head Coach Mark Kingston
Gamecocks baseball finalizes 2022 schedule
Clemson Basketball.
Five Score in Double Figures as Tigers Roll, 93-70
The Citadel got 26 points and 17 rebounds from Hayden Brown, but it was not enough as the...
Brown’s Big Day Not Enough in Double Overtime
The Summerville Preservation Society and Dorchester School District Two is hosting a dedication...
Historic marker honors legendary Summerville football coach