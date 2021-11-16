State to honor charities in annual ‘Angels’ list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will release the annual list of charities credited for devoting the bulk of donations toward their causes Tuesday.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond will name the charities that have earned an “Angel” designation at 10 a.m. in Columbia.

To qualify as an “Angel,” the charity must have devoted 80 percent or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs, the charity must have been in existence for three or more years, it must make good use of volunteer services, it must receive minimal funding from grants, and it must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.

Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas around the state.

