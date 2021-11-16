Sunshine continues Wednesday ahead of our next rain chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooling quickly this evening once again with a clear sky and light wind. Temperatures drop into the 50s, eventually into the 30s and 40s overnight. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer for a few more days before a cold front moves into the southeast Thursday. That cold front will bring the chance of a few showers Thursday with cooler weather following for Friday and the weekend. Highs will fall from the 70s to the 60s. A storm system is likely to bring another chance of rain Monday with the coldest weather so far this Fall arriving Tuesday of next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64, Low 42.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 44.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 51.

