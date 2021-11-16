Voters to elect Lincolnville mayor in runoff

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in Lincolnville will decide the mayor’s race during a runoff election Tuesday.

Current Mayor Charles Duberry faces former Lincolnville Town Councilman Enoch Dickerson.

Duberry has served as mayor since 2014.

Dickerson is a former municipal court judge for the town.

Neither candidate reached more than 50% of the vote during the Nov. 2 general election.

The results finished in nearly a three-way tie, with Dickerson bringing in 37% of the vote and Duberry bringing in 33%. Tyrone Aiken came in third with 31% of the vote.

That placed Dickerson and Duberry in Tuesday’s runoff.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

