SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkley County School District refuses to confirm if bus drivers are suspended

By Blair Sabol
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday marked the third day of Berkeley County parents scrambling to get their kids to and from school with about 30 BCSD bus drivers absent from work.

However, it’s not clear if the bus drivers being off the job was their choice or the result of a disciplinary action taken by the district.

Last week, a group of BCSD drivers that went on strike calling for better safety measures, one driver telling us that they were suspended for three days. But the district refused to confirm if the drivers had been suspended, keeping both the public and parents in the dark.

A district representative said that it does not comment “on matters of personnel” and informed Live 5 News that we would have to follow the Freedom of Information Act request process.

South Carolina FOIA law allows the school district ten business days to acknowledge the request and then another 30 business days to release the information,

Meaning it could be next year before the district may finally confirm or deny the suspension.

“Well, that’s just total nonsense, because there is no blanket personnel matter exemption in the open records law,” Jay Bender said.

Bender is an expert in media law with experience in Freedom of Information litigation dating back to 1975.

“What that is, is an effort by the school district to delay a response,” he said. “If the school district [was] really interested in having its constituents and taxpayers know what was happening, that question would be answered without you’re having to submit any requests for anything except ‘please answer this question.’”

In August, the district reported a shortage of about 40 bus drivers. It’s unclear at this time how many current vacancies there are in addition to the drivers on strike.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Latest News

Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced on Tuesday that George Hall was...
Federal jury finds inmate guilty of brutal assault involving homemade prison weapon
Folly Beach is stopping all new construction for three months. City council passed a 90-day...
Folly Beach passes 90-day moratorium on new construction
The land where a longstanding Goose Creek chapel resides may soon be rezoned for commercial...
Goose Creek Planning Commission to discuss rezoning land where longstanding chapel stands
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash