Charleston Planning Commission to discuss proposed 585-acre development in Berkeley Co.

The development, in the area of Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road, will feature single-family residential homes, according to plans submitted to the commission.(Provided)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Charleston Planning Commissioners will discuss a proposed 585-acre housing development that, if approved, will add to the population of Berkeley County.

The development, in the area of Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road, will feature single-family residential homes, according to plans submitted to the commission.

Joseph Spiotta owns Joey Tomatoes, an Italian restaurant and deli not far from where the conceptualized development is located.

“I think it’s an exciting opportunity for both the town and for ourselves, as well,” Spiotta said. “It’s a beautiful place to live. A lot of people want to retire here, so they need a place to go, and I’m sure we’ll be happy to welcome them.”

