Clemson leading receiver Ross out against No. 13 Wake Forest

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a catch against South Carolina defensive back...
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) makes a catch against South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) during second-quarter action in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | Sideline Carolina)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will be without leading receiver Justyn Ross for this week’s game with No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday that Ross will need surgery on his foot. Swinney said Ross had been dealing with stress facture in his foot throughout the season. The coach added, “Amazing that he’s been able to play 10 games.”

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closes its home season Saturday against the Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0), who can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division with a victory.

Ross is the latest key offensive player to miss time for the Tigers this season following offensive line starter Matt Bockhorst and tight end Braden Galloway, who are both out with season-ending injuries.

Swinney said Ross will need a screw in his foot. He said Ross will likely have surgery this week, although he may wait to see how he feels and possibly play in the season-ending rivalry game with South Carolina on Nov. 27.

He has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns, all highs on the team this year.

Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Phenix City, Alabama. He had 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns his first two seasons before missing 2020 due to spinal fusion surgery.

Ross returned this season. He is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick should he opt

