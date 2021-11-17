Cold front to arrive Thursday with rain chance, cooler temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another sunny and dry day is expected across the Lowcountry with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase tonight with a few showers possible Thursday morning. A cold front will begin to near the area Thursday night keeping a small chance of rain in the forecast throughout the day on Thursday before sunny, and cooler, weather returns on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday but only top out in the mid 60s Friday. It looks like a sunny and dry weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees by Sunday. A cold front heads our way early next week and will likely bring the coldest air so far this fall by Tuesday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.