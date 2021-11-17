Cops: Motorist attempted to crash stolen SUV into patrol cars during North Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a 57-year-old man who they say attempted to crash a stolen SUV into patrol cars during a chase in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Howard McNair Jr. with second and third-degree assault and battery, failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny and no driver’s license.

At 1:41 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was in the area of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue and saw a speeding SUV which matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier that night.

During a traffic stop, the officer said the driver, identified as McNair, had a plastic cup in his hand and left the vehicle.

The officer reported that as he gave commands for McNair to walk backwards and put his hands in the air, McNair said, “Come on man,” got back into the stolen vehicle, revved up the SUV and drove off.

A vehicle chase then started in which investigators say McNair slammed on his brakes in an attempt to get officers to rear end the SUV, and made numerous attempts to strike patrol cars with the SUV.

Police said no police vehicles were damaged in those attempts.

After a successfully deflating the SUV’s tires on Bexley Street, officers say McNair resisted arrest and grabbed one of the officers, scratching him several times on his neck. According to the police report, after McNair was placed in handcuffs, the suspect lunged at the officer.

The NCPD police report states that due to a history of McNair assaulting officers and spitting on them, McNair was “escorted to the ground.” Officers say after gaining McNair’s compliance, he was placed in the back of a patrol car.

“It is important to note that McNair attempted several times to have officers strike his vehicle by slamming on his brakes, and made several attempts to strike officers with his vehicle,” police said.

