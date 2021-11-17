SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews investigating early morning fire at Johns Island gas station

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a gas station caught on fire Wednesday morning on Johns Island.

A passing deputy noticed the fire at the Circle K located at 503 Main Road just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Crews from the St. John’s Fire District and additional deputies responded to the fire.

Knapp says deputies and the fire marshal are investigating the fire and no injuries were immediately reported. They are asking residents to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews investigating early morning fire at Johns Island gas station
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC STEM grant program
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
Tuesday marked the third day of Berkeley County parents scrambling to get their kids to and...
Berkley County School District refuses to confirm if bus drivers are suspended