Crews investigating early morning fire at Johns Island gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a gas station caught on fire Wednesday morning on Johns Island.

A passing deputy noticed the fire at the Circle K located at 503 Main Road just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Crews from the St. John’s Fire District and additional deputies responded to the fire.

Knapp says deputies and the fire marshal are investigating the fire and no injuries were immediately reported. They are asking residents to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.