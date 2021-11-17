Dangerous intersection sees first steps toward stoplight construction

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – Residents and town officials say there’s a potentially deadly intersection in Moncks Corner.

As cars pull out onto Highway 52 from Foxbank Plantation Boulevard or vice versa, it’s dangerous either way, as cars travel upwards of 60 miles per hour along the highway.

This could all change, according to Moncks Corner Spokesperson Molly Willard. A stoplight will potentially be constructed at the intersection next year.

On Tuesday, the town passed its first reading on an amendment to the Foxbank Commercial Development Agreement, which according to their master plan for the area, is responsible for some of the increased development near Foxbank.

Residents started a petition earlier this year calling for exactly what the city says their next steps are: a traffic study. This study will help determine how and how much traffic flows through the area.

In a news release about the amendment’s passing, town officials say the last study was in 2019, and a signal wasn’t warranted. As developments continue in the area, like Parker’s Kitchen and Cinco de Mayo, Town Community Development Director Douglas Polen says his conversations with SCDOT have been positive.

“I have been speaking with the developer and SCDOT, and it looks like the traffic numbers are finally high enough to allow a signal there,” Polen said in the news release.

Polen says that despite the potential for SCDOT’s approval, “it will take months to design and construct a traffic signal, but at least now there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Town officials say just down the road from Foxbank is the potential for other improvements at the Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens intersection. They say these changes and developments have been a long time coming, but once they’re actually implemented, it will make life a lot easier for residents in Monck’s Corner.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.