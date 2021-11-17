Deputies searching for missing teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Gabriella Louise Jones is missing out of Florida, but they believe she may be in the Georgetown area.

Jones is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

