SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen

Gabriella Louise Jones, who is missing out of Florida, may be in the Georgetown area, deputies...
Gabriella Louise Jones, who is missing out of Florida, may be in the Georgetown area, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Gabriella Louise Jones is missing out of Florida, but they believe she may be in the Georgetown area.

Jones is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

The state health department on Wednesday announced the first flu-related death of the 2021...
DHEC confirms state’s first flu-related death of season
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a fire early Wednesday morning at a Johns Island...
Early-morning Johns Island gas station fire deemed ‘suspicious’
The kits will be available for Veterans and their families on a first-come, first-served basis...
Ralph H. Johnson VA to give free Thanksgiving kits to Veterans
The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns...
California museum requests John C. Calhoun statue