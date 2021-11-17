DHEC confirms state’s first flu-related death of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department on Wednesday announced the first flu-related death of the 2021 season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell confirmed that an individual from the Upstate region died from complications due to the flu.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says 79 cases of the flu have been lab-confirmed in South Carolina this flu season.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Bell said. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19′s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”

Health officials say this year’s vaccine protects against the four viruses expected to circulate this flu season.

