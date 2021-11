LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Lincolnville has a new mayor after Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Former Lincolnville Town Councilman Enoch Dickerson won the runoff election Tuesday defeating incumbent Mayor Charles Duberry.

Votes were 110 for Dickerson to Duberry’s 65.

Duberry has served as mayor since 2014.

