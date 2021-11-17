SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dominion Energy urging customer to stay vigilant for utility scams

Utility customers experience a surge in scam phone calls, especially around the holidays,...
Utility customers experience a surge in scam phone calls, especially around the holidays, according to Dominion Energy.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week is Utility Scam Awareness Week, and Dominion Energy is reminding customers how to stay safe and what the telltale signs of utility scams are.

Utility customers experience a surge in scam phone calls, especially around the holidays, according to Dominion Energy.

“An immediate red flag is when someone calls you claiming to be a utility representative and threatens to disconnect your service if you don’t make an immediate payment over the phone,” Dominion Energy Vice President of Customer Experience Utibe Bassey said. “The best way to protect yourself is to know what a scam sounds like and what to do if you’re targeted.”

Dominion is offering the following tips; so customers know what to do if they suspect a scammer has contacted them.

  • Slow down - Utility scammers pressure customers to act quickly by instilling fear and a sense of urgency.
  • Stop - Dominion Energy never demands immediate payment and does not accept payment using prepaid or gift cards.
  • Hang Up - Some scammers may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from Dominion Energy. When in doubt, do not provide any personal information and hang up.
  • Verify - Scammers do not typically know the customer’s account balance. Fact check the scammer’s claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online at dominionenergy.com, or calling the number located on an energy bill.

To learn more about the warning signs of scam activity, visit dominionenergy.com/scams.

Utility Scam Awareness Week goes from Nov. 15 to 20.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a fire early Wednesday morning at a Johns Island...
Early-morning Johns Island gas station fire deemed ‘suspicious’
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

According to SCDOT officials, the incident is at Exit 187 to Ridgeville.
Crash closes all I-26 EB lanes in Ridgeville area
Groups are holding Thanksgiving food giveaways.
HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Groups announce Thanksgiving food giveaways
The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns...
California museum requests John C. Calhoun statue
As cars pull out onto Highway 52 from Foxbank Plantation Boulevard or vice versa, it’s...
Dangerous intersection sees first steps toward stoplight construction
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages