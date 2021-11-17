SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages

Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former school bus driver has been charged after an investigation into alleged “inappropriate communications” between him and a 15-year-old student, deputies said.

Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.

The charge stems from an investigation deputies began after receiving a complaint from the 15-year-old’s guardian who told deputies he was concerned about communications between a Dorchester District 2 bus driver and his nephew, Carson said.

Bateman was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Deputies confirmed on Friday they had opened an investigation into the alleged inappropriate messages.

Investigators said the school district was fully cooperating with their investigation.

The uncle told deputies he had recently taken the boy’s phone for disciplinary reasons and went through the phone which led to the discovery of text messages exchanged between his nephew and a bus driver.

An incident states the uncle said there were several messages requesting his nephew to come to the driver’s house, asking if anyone was home, and to go out to eat and watch a movie.

The uncle also said there were several message requests asking if he wanted to buy weed off of him, and messages to other children from the bus as well, the report states.

DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said Friday Bateman was no longer employed by the school district.

The investigation is continuing to determine whether additional charges would be warranted, Carson said.

At a bond hearing on Wednesday, Bateman was ordered not to have contact with the victim or any other minors while the case is pending. His bond is set for $5,000.

