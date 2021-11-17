SC Lottery
Grant helps fund six STEM internships through MUSC

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant awarded to a Lowcountry hospital is being used to fund six internships for teenagers interested in science, technology, engineering and math career fields.

The Teen Science Ambassador Program from the Medical University of South Carolina is accepting applications for six internships to be awarded to Lowcountry teens in groups that are underrepresented in STEM fields.

MUSC says the teen ambassadors will have the opportunity to join weekly meetings and engage firsthand in topics such as clinical research, developmental neuroscience, addiction science, resume building and professional development. The ambassadors will also prepare and present a research exploration project.

The program is scheduled to run from February to April and the six ambassadors will be provided with dinner, travel assistance and compensation.

To be eligible for the program, MUSC says applicants must be at least 16 years old and a tenth or eleventh-grade student in Charleston County. Applicants must also have an interest in substance research and related careers and from at least one group that is underrepresented in STEM fields. The full requirements of the program can be found on the program’s website.

MUSC says the program is funded in part by a $1.35 million grant from the Science Education Partnership Award.

Teens interested in applying for the program can click here. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

