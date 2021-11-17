HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Groups announce Thanksgiving food giveaways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, civic groups, charities and churches will hold food giveaways to help families in need.

Here is an updated list of scheduled food giveaways in the Lowcountry:

Thursday:

3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Azalea Drive Church of Christ - The Azalea Drive Church of Christ will hold a curbside drive-thru food distribution Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church, located at 3950 Azalea Drive in North Charleston. People are asked to wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one voucher per vehicle.

Saturday:

10:30 a.m., North Charleston High School - Park Circle Cares will distribute wholesome produce and more to the local community for free on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This distribution will be in the west side parking lot of the North Charleston High School at 1087 East Montague. They are asking clients to enter from the Hyde Avenue entrance. Clients will be allowed to take as much produce as they want. Park Circle Cares ordered turkey breasts but says they expect them to go fast. They encourage people to bring their own bags or boxes to carry groceries. They also plan to have dry goods. Clients and volunteers who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear face coverings.

Noon - 2 p.m., Royal Baptist Church - Royal Baptist Church will host its Community Compassion Day Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, located at 4750 Luella Avenue in North Charleston. The food will be available for curbside pickup.

Sunday:

3 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Julian Devine Community Center - Thorne Trucking, Ola D’s Catering and Thorne Legacy welcomes all to the 32nd Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner and Food Giveaway, Sunday at the St. Julian Devine Community Center, located at 1 Cooper St. in Charleston. Masks will be required. The event will include a raffle for prizes. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis with delivery available for senior citizens only. Call 843-568-2310 or 843-810-4518 for more information.

Check back for updates to this list.

