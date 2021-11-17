SC Lottery
iPad GPS used to find father, daughter after plane crash

By WOLF Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUZERNE, Pa. (WOLF) - First responders say it’s a miracle a father and his teenage daughter survived a plane crash in the Pennsylvania woods then five hours in freezing temperatures.

Pennsylvania State Police Sgt. John Richards still can’t believe the 58-year-old pilot and his 13-year-old daughter are alive after a horrific plane crash Sunday night in the woods of Bear Creek Township.

“The only reason why those two are alive is because of God’s presence. That’s the only way I can explain it,” Richards said. “I never expected to find two people alive.”

From the beginning, the situation seemed grim. Police were informed of a possible plane crash around 8:30 p.m. when a plane going from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to the Poconos went missing on the radar shortly after takeoff.

First responders were battling time and the devastatingly cold weather conditions as they searched for the crash site.

With the help of the U.S. Air Force and the pilot’s wife, Richards received the location of an iPad that was inside the plane. They followed the coordinates and found both father and daughter alive about five hours after the crash.

“They were extremely hypothermic. They were in shock. They had some medical injuries,” Richards said. “Everybody just worked together for one common goal, and it worked out.”

The two were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. The small plane involved is typically used for training, according to airport officials.

Copyright 2021 WOLF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

