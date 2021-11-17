SC Lottery
OSHA temporarily suspends Biden administration COVID vaccine enforcement

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Wednesday temporarily suspended implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers after a federal court blocked the measure.

The vaccine mandate calls for businesses with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly.

The OSHA website page dedicated to the COVID Vaccine Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) states: “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”

On November 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on November 5, 2021 (86 Fed. Reg. 61402)

