Ralph H. Johnson VA to give free Thanksgiving kits to Veterans

The kits will be available for Veterans and their families on a first-come, first-served basis...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to give out pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to Veterans in need.

The kits will be available for Veterans and their families on a first-come, first-served basis with everything needed to cook a full Thanksgiving meal, a news release stated.

“This is so important right now because we know families are struggling,” Charleston VAHCS Chief of Nutrition and Food Service Margaret Bradbury said. “We are so grateful for everything our Veterans have sacrificed for us. This is one small way to show our gratitude during the holiday season and give our Veterans an opportunity to have all the items they need to cook a Thanksgiving meal for family or friends.”

Veterans and their families can begin picking up their kits Saturday at 1 p.m at the North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic on Rivers Avenue. Veterans must bring a VA or Military ID with them for pick-up.

For more information click here.

