SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House to reconvene in December for redistricting

The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish...
The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish redistricting.(Live 5)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish redistricting.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, has called members to the State House for a special session on Dec. 1, 2, and 6, according to a memo the House clerk sent Wednesday to members and staff.

“The primary purpose of these meetings is to complete the redistricting processes of the House and Senate,” Clerk of the House Charles Reid wrote. “The House will continue to meet based upon the will of the House and until such time as business is completed.”

The announcement comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee approved a proposed map that establishes new boundaries for the 124-member House of Representatives, based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As of Wednesday afternoon, the amended map, which House members will take up during the special session, was not available for public viewing on the House redistricting webpage.

While the committee approved the map in a 21-2 vote, with two members abstaining, in less than an hour Tuesday, the proposal has drawn criticism. A House Redistricting Subcommittee meeting last week lasted more than four-and-a-half hours, as critics argued during a lengthy public comment period that the proposal protected incumbents too much, split too many counties into multiple House districts, and made too few districts competitive between parties.

The state Senate has not yet set a date for the full chamber to reconvene, as the Senate Judiciary Committee has not yet voted on its proposed map.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

Investigators say former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer David Dukes was seen on...
Lawyers announce settlement for Orangeburg man reportedly assaulted by former officer
Groups are holding Thanksgiving food giveaways.
HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Groups announce Thanksgiving food giveaways
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Work from home opportunities
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: California museum requests John C. Calhoun statue