Second settlement reached with family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers representing the Alex Murdaugh family’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Wednesday afternoon that a “second and final” settlement was reached between her family and attorney Cory Fleming.

Fleming represented Satterfield’s sons in a wrongful death suit against Murdaugh filed after their mother died in what was called a “trip and fall” accident at the Murdaugh home Feb. 26, 2018.

Lawyers Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who now represent Satterfield’s estate, said Satterfield’s children never received the more than four-million-dollar settlement reached between Fleming and Murdaugh. On September 15, 2021, Bland filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh, Fleming, and Fleming’s firm for breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy.

Bland says Fleming was referred to Satterfield’s sons by Alex Murdaugh. Bland said Fleming was also one of Murdaugh’s “best friends and college roommate.”

Bland and Richter announced a first settlement with Fleming, his former law firm and their professional liability insurance carrier in connection with an additional portion of their applicable insurance policy back in October.

“This is just a continuation of Mr. Fleming and his former law firm stepping forward and doing the right thing by the Estate,” a statement from Bland and Richter reads. “The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in the sordid matters of Alex Murdaugh.”

