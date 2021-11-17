SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

Utility customers experience a surge in scam phone calls, especially around the holidays,...
Dominion Energy urging customer to stay vigilant for utility scams
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X
The North Charleston Police Department charged Howard McNair Jr. with second and third-degree...
Cops: Motorist attempted to crash stolen SUV into patrol cars during North Charleston chase
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’