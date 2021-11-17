Working Wednesdays: Work from home opportunities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even before the pandemic, work from home opportunities were a popular option for people needing a flexible work schedule. And now during the pandemic, with people trying to stay healthy and safe, more workers have sought out work from home jobs.

Tiffany Brice of Nu Journey Marketing & Consulting helps to connect companies with people in the work-from-home arena. Brice has worked with several Fortune 500 companies that utilize independent employees. Jobs include customer service, tech support, and sales. The pay starts at $10 to $14 per hour. You may contact Brice at 1-803-653-5214. You may also forward a resume to nujourneyandco2012@gmail.com.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

