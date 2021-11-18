Berkeley Co. School Board to host meeting on attendance lines

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County parents will have the chance to get information about possible changes to the district’s attendance lines Thursday night.

The school board will hold an information session on the possible changes.

The board is focusing on overcrowded schools like Cane Bay Middle and High School. Proposed changes would have some students attending different schools in the next school year.

During the last meeting, board members took no action on the plan, citing concerns with separating kids in the same neighborhood and whether new schools should be added in more rural parts of the district.

That information session begins at 6pm at the Berkeley Education Center Board Room in Moncks Corner.

