Charleston Southern hosting Operation Christmas Child packing party Thursday

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University is hosting a packing party Thursday to send boxes of gifts around the world just in time for Christmas.

The packing party for Operation Christmas Child started out more than 10 years ago with students and faculty packing about two thousand boxes

Organizers hope to have upwards of 10 thousand boxes to give to kids around the world.

Shoe boxes are filled with toys, clothing, school supplies and hygiene products, all of which are donated by students and local businesses.

Those with the University say knowing the difference these boxes can make, makes the time packing and preparing the boxes all worth it.

“We could do something that nobody else has done,” Laurie Diel said. “We can pack more boxes than any other college or university. And really letting them know that it’s obtainable, and once you taste and you feel it, and you think gosh we really are making an impact. We are a small school, but we are doing huge things for the kingdom, for our university”

Thursday’s event starts at 8 p.m. Thursday at the chapel on Charleston Southern’s campus.

You can either drop off supplies or help pack the boxes.

