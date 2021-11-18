Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

SC Lottery
Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they responded to another incident.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they responded to another incident.

Midway Fire and Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman says one of their two crews responding to the fire at Tuscany Bistro was alerted to a roll-over crash by Georgetown Fire Department’s assistant chief.

Eggiman says a man was trapped inside the vehicle. One of the crews responding to the fire was carrying extraction equipment and was able to extract the man.

Eggiman says the crew then continued to the fire.

Officials say the man was checked out by Georgetown County EMS, but there was no immediate word on the man’s condition.

