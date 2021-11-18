SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a fire early Wednesday morning at a Johns Island...
Early-morning Johns Island gas station fire deemed ‘suspicious’
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
Gabriella Louise Jones, who is missing out of Florida, may be in the Georgetown area, deputies...
Deputies searching for missing teen
Emergency crews on the scene of the fire in Mt. Pleasant.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Mount Pleasant

Latest News

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the...
Detective: ‘Tiger King’ star won’t talk about missing spouse
Crews with the Georgetown Fire Department and Midway Fire and Rescue responded to Tuscany...
Georgetown restaurant was seeing economic recovery before devastating fire
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict