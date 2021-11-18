SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound at Ashley Phosphate, traffic moving slow

Drive time from Summerville to Charleston more than an hour
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident that closed the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound near Ashley Phosphate Thursday morning has been cleared.

South Carolina Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 8:23 a.m.

Traffic cameras show all lanes have reopened.

As of 10 a.m., the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was 60 minutes.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

