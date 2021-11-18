FIRST ALERT: Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound at Ashley Phosphate, traffic moving slow

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An accident that closed the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound near Ashley Phosphate Thursday morning has been cleared.

South Carolina Department of Transportation says the incident occurred at 8:23 a.m.

Traffic cameras show all lanes have reopened.

As of 10 a.m., the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was 60 minutes.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

