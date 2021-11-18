Spotty showers and a warm Thursday!

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front heads our way today helping to bring in a few showers and one last warm day! Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning. We expect a few showers to pop up this morning and afternoon. The rain chance is only 20-30% for today.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

