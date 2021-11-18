SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays offense goes dormant in loss to Norfolk

VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
VIDEO: Stingrays snap home losing streak, top Everblades
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (5-4-0-0) couldn’t get anything going offensively on Wednesday night at the Norfolk Scope Arena, being shutout for the first time this season by the Norfolk Admirals (7-4-0-0). Beck Warm picked up his first career ECHL shutout, turning back 23 shots in the win.

Former Stingrays came back to bite South Carolina again as Darien Craighead netted the game-winning goal only 1:41 into the second period assisted by Ryan Cook. Craighead picked up two more assists on the evening on back-to-back Alex Tonge tallies in the third period, including an empty net goal to ice the game.

Hunter Shepard (2-1-0-0) stonewalled 31 of 33 shots while taking his first loss of the season. Warm improved to 5-1 on the year in six appearances for the Admirals.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits on the road this Friday at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.

Most Read

Authorities had closed a portion of the street in the area of Brighton Park Boulevard as crews...
Nexton Parkway re-opened following car crash
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties has once again dipped to an...
Lowcountry hospital fails safety grade again
The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first...
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a fire early Wednesday morning at a Johns Island...
Early-morning Johns Island gas station fire deemed ‘suspicious’
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond denied for man arrested for woman’s murder in Colleton County

Latest News

Top ranked South Carolina defeated Clemson on Wednesday
Henderson, Cooke help No. 1 Gamecocks beat Clemson 76-45
CSU basketball
LaRavia scores 24, leads Wake Forest to 95-59 win over Charleston Southern
The College of Charleston couldn't hold on to a halftime lead and fell to 18th ranked North...
Bacot rallies No. 18 North Carolina past Charleston 94-83
Cook tops milestone, Georgia beats South Carolina St. 76-60