Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home

The multi-law enforcement agency investigation began in September of 2021 when authorities received reports of suspected prostitution out of the home.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested after authorities discovered a prostitution and pornography-producing operation at a home in a West Ashley neighborhood.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old Nicholas MacArthur, 35-year-old Lauren Sheely, and 34-year-old Mandy Gilbert. MacArthur was given a $181,000 bond ,while Sheely was given a $120,000 bond, and Gilbert was given a $77,000 bond.

All three are from Charleston and were arrested following a months-long investigation into suspected narcotics, prostitution, and a pornography producing operation at a home on Dragonfly Drive near Bees Ferry Road.

The multi-law enforcement agency investigation began in September of 2021 when authorities received reports of suspected prostitution out of the home.

A report states that during the investigation, illegal narcotics, evidence associated with manufacturing methamphetamine, as well as materials to aid, abet, and promote prostitution and to produce illegal obscene materials were discovered.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200 and ask for the On Duty Central Detective.

“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” CPD officials said.

The three suspects were locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The suspects charges are listed below.

  • Nicolas MacArthur, 33, of Charleston is charged with one count of Prostitution 1st offense, eight counts of Unlawful Disseminating, Procuring, or Promoting Obscenity, one count of Possession of Schedule I(B)(C) LSD/Schedule II narcotic, one count of Possession of Other Controlled Substance in Schedule I-V narcotic – 1st offense, two counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
  • Lauren Sheely, 35, of Charleston is charged with one count of Prostitution 1st offense, eight counts of Unlawful Disseminating, Procuring, or Promoting Obscenity, two counts of General Sessions & Probate Contempt of Court, two counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
  • Mandy Gilbert, 34, of Charleston is charged with one count of Possession of Schedule I(B)(C) LSD/Schedule II narcotic, and one count of Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charleston Police Department were involved in the investigation.

