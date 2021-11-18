Trident Medical Center demonstrates new tool in lung cancer arsenal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Trident Medical Center revealed a new device that can help detect lung cancer in patients in earlier stages.

The hospital demonstrated the tool, called the robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, at its North Charleston campus on Thursday.

Stuart Lane is a lung cancer survivor who credits early detection for saving his life.

“I felt myself losing interest in all of my hobbies and stopped fishing,” Lane said. “Basically, it was me not having any energy, and this was caused by these tumors, so now, a year later, I have no shortness of breath. I’m working in the heat all day, get home in a great mood. I’m a new me. I’m Stu 2.0.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.

Leslie Wilke, a pulmonologist, said the new tool will help detect pea-sized nodules inside a patient’s lungs.

Lane added that by sharing his story, he hopes others will get tested regularly to help save their lives.

