WATCH LIVE: Coroner to lay to rest unclaimed remains with military honors

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County’s coroner will bury the first remains of 34 people whose families they have not been able to locate Thursday morning.

The first four will be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 11 a.m. with military honors, according to Coroner David Ott.

Ott’s office has worked to find the families of 62 people whose cremains, or cremated remains, have been in his office’s possession as far back as 1982. Ott said his staff was able to reach 27 of the families. A synagogue claimed the cremains of one woman and interred them with her husband.

The remaining 30 are being entombed at the mausoleum at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 611 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort at 2 p.m. The coroner’s office recently purchased a crypt at the mausoleum to properly inter unclaimed cremains with the help of Beaufort County government, Ott said.

