Charleston County lifting mask requirements in most government buildings

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston County announced beginning on Monday face coverings will no longer be required in most county government buildings for fully vaccinated employees and residents.

County officials say the lifting of face-covering requirements extends to libraries as well.

County officials say the change does not apply to the judicial center or the magistrate courts. Temperature checks are still required to enter courtrooms.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.