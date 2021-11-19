SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Southern beats 10K shoebox goal for Operation Christmas Child

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University students, faculty and staff have beaten their 10,000 gift goal for its Operation Christmas Child initiative this year.

Nearly 800 students from the university turned out last night to help those less fortunate. In total, 10,924 boxes were packed.

Thursday’s number marked the third time in a row that Charleston Southern beat their own national record for shoeboxes packed by a college or university. The university previously packed 5,248 boxes in 2019 and 7,100 in 2020.

Charleston Southern’s Deputy Chief of Security Bill Malley praised the student body for helping with the event.

“I am overwhelmed by how phenomenal our student body is here at CSU,” Malley said. “They show up to do whatever they can to help kids who may not have ever received a gift in their life.”

Organizers say it’s a pretty incredible feeling to see the students serve and give.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tuscany Bistro on Front Street...
Overnight fire heavily damages Georgetown restaurant
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages
Crews responding to a fire at a Georgetown restaurant Thursday morning were delayed while they...
Crews responding to restaurant fire stop to rescue trapped motorist

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Southern beats 10K shoebox goal for Operation Christmas Child
Board members are attempting to redraw school attendance lines with the least amount of...
Berkeley Co. schools board members look for compromises in proposed attendance lines
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
The annual Folly Beach New Year’s Eve Flip Flop Drop is welcoming people back to the event...
Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop welcoming people back to event after going virtual last year