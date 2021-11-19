Charleston Southern beats 10K shoebox goal for Operation Christmas Child

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University students, faculty and staff have beaten their 10,000 gift goal for its Operation Christmas Child initiative this year.

Nearly 800 students from the university turned out last night to help those less fortunate. In total, 10,924 boxes were packed.

Thursday’s number marked the third time in a row that Charleston Southern beat their own national record for shoeboxes packed by a college or university. The university previously packed 5,248 boxes in 2019 and 7,100 in 2020.

Charleston Southern’s Deputy Chief of Security Bill Malley praised the student body for helping with the event.

“I am overwhelmed by how phenomenal our student body is here at CSU,” Malley said. “They show up to do whatever they can to help kids who may not have ever received a gift in their life.”

Organizers say it’s a pretty incredible feeling to see the students serve and give.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.