Clemson, St. Bonaventure among winners on Day 1 of Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Tigers (4-0) earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday.

Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Ian Schieffelin opened it with a 3-pointer, Hunter Tyson closed with a 3 and David Collins scored the four points in the middle.

Collins and Honor scored the first two buckets of the second half in less than two minutes. Later Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead.

Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. PJ Hall scored 13 points and Tyson 10.

Tai Strickland scored 16 points and Damian Dunn 13 for the Owls (1-2), who will play Boise State on Friday.

Temple only went 4 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 36% overall.

Clemson won the 2008 Charleston Classic and to get there, the Tigers would have to beat the Bonnies, which would be their 100th against a ranked team.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure locks down Boise State in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 17 points and seven assists, Jaren Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Boise State 67-61 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic.

St. Bonaventure trailed 59-57 with 5:40 remaining after Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. hit a 3-pointer. But the Bonnies locked down defensively and held Boise State to 1-for-9 shooting after that. The Bonnies, however, made five straight shots to build a 65-61 lead.

Welch led the late defensive effort for St. Bonaventure, helping keep Boise State’s leading scorer Emmanuel Akot scoreless for the final seven minutes.

Welch had 12 points and seven boards for St. Bonaventure (3-0), which starts five seniors. Osun Osunniyi, the reigning Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year, had seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Adaway added 10 points.

Akot finished with a career-high 24 points, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, for Boise State (1-2). Shaver added 10 points. Abu Kigab picked up his fourth foul with 16:31 to go and finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

Boise State struggled early in the first half, missing 11 of its first 12 field goals over nine minutes. Then St. Bonaventure ended the half by making just one of its last 11 shots to let the Broncos back in it.

Devonaire Doutrive scored seven straight points to start Boise State’s comeback as the Broncos ended the first half on a 27-12 spurt. Tyson Degenhart tipped in Akot’s missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 33-30 lead.

Morsell scores 22, Lewis 21; Marquette beats Ole Miss 78-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Darryl Morsell scored 22 points, Justin Lewis added a career-best 21 points and nine rebounds and Marquette beat Mississippi 78-72 in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.

Marquette plays in the winner’s bracket, and OIe Miss the loser’s bracket. Lewis scored the Golden Eagles’ first 11 second-half points, including a pair of 3s 27 seconds apart before Morsell added another to give them their first lead of the game at 47-46 with 13:13 to go.

There were six lead changes and four ties before Lewis and Joplin each hit a 3-pointer in a 10-1 spurt that gave Marquette the lead for good at 67-60 with 3:55 to go.

Jarkel Joiner and Nysier Brooks scored 13 points apiece and for Ole Miss.

Sherman leads WVU over Elon, Bob Huggins ties Roy Williams

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon on Thursday night in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, moving Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list.

Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins.

Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins.

West Virginia (3-0) plays Friday in the semifinals against Marquette.

The Mountaineers never trailed and used a 14-2 run to make it 35-20 with 6:25 left in the first half but Elon — which hadn’t attempted a free throw up to that point — made 10 of 13 foul shots during a 14-4 spurt to cut its deficit to five before West Virginia’s Isaiah Cottrell hit two free throws to make it 44-37 at halftime and the Phoenix got no closer.

Sean McNeil added 16 points for West Virginia (3-0).

Torrence Watson led Elon (2-2) with 15 points. Hunter McIntosh added 13 and Darius Burford scored 12.

The Phoenix plays Mississippi in the loser’s bracket on Friday.

West Virginia shot 30 of 58 (52%) overall and improved to 80-5 under Huggins when shooting 50% or better from the field.