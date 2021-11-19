Cooler weather arrives as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning helping to bring in a new batch of cool air to finish out the work week. Despite a mostly sunny sky today, temperatures will top out about 15° cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s. With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop quickly with upper 30s and low 40s expected Saturday morning. It looks like we’ll see a beautiful weekend across the Lowcountry with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday, low 70s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of a shower sneaking in on Sunday but most of you will stay dry. Another cold front heads our way early next week and this will bring the chilliest air so far this Fall. Highs will only reach the low 50s by Tuesday with morning lows near freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like a cool Thanksgiving with a morning start in the upper 30s and mid 60s for highs in the afternoon. No rain is expected for turkey day!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 64.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 71.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold. High 52.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.