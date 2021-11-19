Coroner identifies woman killed in Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says an Elloree woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Summerville.

Jessica Erin Dukes, 23, died after being ejected from the vehicle she was driving, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. She died at Trident Regional Medical Center at 5:30 p.m., Brouthers said.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Mallard Road, Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins said. Troopers say the crash involved a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2002 Buick 4-door, both traveling west on Mallard Road.

When the Buick, driven by Dukes, attempted to pass the Charger, the two vehicles made contact, sending them both off the road, Collins said.

A passenger in Dukes’ car and the driver of the Charger were also taken to the hospital, Collins said.

