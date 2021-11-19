Father apologizes after falsely accusing Richland Two employee of sexual assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that no charges will be filed against a Richland Two school administrator who was accused of sexual misconduct.

Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis responded to the report stating that the district and school take all reports of alleged misconduct seriously. The statement said:

I also want to express my appreciation to the members of the Richland Two family and the media outlets who supported an impartial investigation in the face of a climate that is quick to make conclusions before a thorough and complete investigation has been conducted. Open, honest and transparent communication is a principle practice in Richland Two. We strive to share factual information in a responsible way that supports our top priority of providing a safe, nurturing and caring environment for our students and employees.

Allegations came out during a Richland Two School District board meeting on Tuesday. The school district says it took the video of the child’s parent speaking at the meeting off their website in order to protect the identity of the staff member and the child.

The father who made the allegations has since apologized to the administrator.

“I appreciate her bearing with us and I just truly don’t have any words. I did what I thought was best for my child, and I apologize for any inconvenience that may have occurred,” the father said.

After investigating the claims by interviewing multiple witnesses and individuals involved and reviewing surveillance video from the school, investigators determined that the incident did not occur how the child described it, according to RCSD.

The investigation into the allegations began on Monday after the parent of the elementary student raised concerns.

“As parents, we want to believe that our kids are always truthful with us, but sometimes it turns out that’s not the case,” Sheriff Lott said. “However, we have a duty to make sure that any allegations are fully and completely investigated so that appropriate action can be when warranted.”

Richland Two and the school involved cooperated fully throughout the investigation and have been notified of the findings, according to Lott.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is closed, and the school district says the administrator has the right to return to their original position.

