Four Bulldogs score in double figures in The Citadel’s win over Carver

Four Bulldogs scored in double figures as The Citadel beat Carver on Thursday
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures as The Citadel beat Carver on Thursday
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel placed four players in double figures in a 102-49 victory over Carver College Thursday night inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 102, Carver 49

Records: The Citadel (3-1), Carver (0-5)

Location: McAlister Field House

Series: The Citadel leads 3-0

How it Happened

Carver knocked down a pair of three pointers early in the game to take a 6-5 lead.

The Bulldogs responded with a 37-7 run over the next 12:58 to take a 29-point lead.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III sparked the run with 14 points, including knocking down four three-pointers.

After Carver hit a three-pointer, The Citadel went on a 15-0 spurt that ended with five-straight points from Hayden Brown.

The Cougars would make the final basket of the half as the Bulldogs took a 57-19 lead into intermission.

The Bulldogs scored the first five points of the second half and pushed the advantage to 76-25 on a Jackson Price layup with 12:32 remaining.

Brock Wakefield came off the bench to knock down a pair of three-pointers to push the lead to 93-40 with just under five minutes to play.

The Citadel would hit the century mark for the second time this season as Robert Guyton hit a three-pointer from the corner in the final minute.

Inside the Box Score

The Citadel connected on 16 three-pointers in the win. It was the second time in as many home games the Bulldogs hit 16 three-pointers.

The Bulldogs finished 16-of-36 (.444) from beyond the arc.

The 57 points in the first half are most in an opening 20 minutes since scoring 52 points against Presbyterian on Dec. 22, 2020.

Hayden Brown recorded his second double-double in as many games in only 18 minutes of action. He finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III tied for game-high honors with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Tyler Moffe went 5-of-8 from the field and finished with 12 points and six assists.

Brock Wakefield hit a pair of three-pointer on his way to 10 points. It was his second game in double figures this season.

Brady Spence contributed six points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes.

Dylan Englar finished with four points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

David Maynard hit a pair of three-pointers and pulled down four rebounds.

Up Next

The Bulldogs hit the road to face No. 7 on Nov. 22. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.

