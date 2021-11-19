Fourth arrest made in connection to prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a West Ashley prostitution and narcotics investigation.

Authorities say John Miller from Charleston is charged with one count of prostitution. He is the fourth person arrested in connection to the investigation.

Miller was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

On Thursday, police made three arrests in connection to the investigation.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 33-year-old Nicholas MacArthur, 35-year-old Lauren Sheely, and 34-year-old Mandy Gilbert. MacArthur was given a $181,000 bond ‚while Sheely was given a $120,000 bond, and Gilbert was given a $77,000 bond.

All three are from Charleston and were arrested following a months-long investigation into suspected narcotics, prostitution, and a pornography-producing operation at a home on Dragonfly Drive near Bees Ferry Road.

The multi-law enforcement agency investigation began in September of 2021 when authorities received reports of suspected prostitution out of the home.

A report states that during the investigation, illegal narcotics, evidence associated with manufacturing methamphetamine, as well as materials to aid, abet, and promote prostitution and to produce illegal obscene materials were discovered.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200 and ask for the On Duty Central Detective.

“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” CPD officials said.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charleston Police Department were involved in the investigation.

