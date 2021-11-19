SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hanahan High donates thousands of items to Ronald McDonald House

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at Hanahan High and three of their feeder schools donated around 2,500 items to the Ronald McDonald house.

For the past three years, Hanahan High School has been doing donation drives for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. This year, Hanahan Elementary, Bowens Corner Elementary, and Hanahan Middle School also got involved.

They donated so many items that they said they needed a bus to get it all there. The donations included prewrapped snacks, paper towels, and eating utensils. The items will go towards helping the people staying at the Ronald McDonald House, which has been a “home away from home” for families who have children undergoing medical treatment since 1983.

“I think it’s great for kids to learn to give back, I think it gives them a chance to appreciate what they have and be able to help the community for them to help out others,” Hanahan High School Principal Tom Gallus said.

In addition to all of those items, the school also presented a $793.12 check to the Ronald McDonald House staff.

“It’s just a great organization that we love helping out,” Gallus said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert, MacArthur, and Sheely.
Three arrested after prostitution, porn producing operation discovered at West Ashley home
.
One person killed, two injured following 2-vehicle collision near Summerville
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Archimedes Bernard Bateman II, 26, of Summerville, is charged with contributing to the...
Dorchester Co. school bus driver charged after investigation into inappropriate messages

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hanahan High donates thousands of items to Ronald McDonald House
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says an Elloree woman died Thursday after being ejected...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Summerville crash
Officials with Charleston County announced beginning on Monday face coverings will no longer be...
Charleston County lifting mask requirements in most government buildings
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to an...
Police make arrest in North Charleston shooting