Hanahan High donates thousands of items to Ronald McDonald House

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at Hanahan High and three of their feeder schools donated around 2,500 items to the Ronald McDonald house.

For the past three years, Hanahan High School has been doing donation drives for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. This year, Hanahan Elementary, Bowens Corner Elementary, and Hanahan Middle School also got involved.

They donated so many items that they said they needed a bus to get it all there. The donations included prewrapped snacks, paper towels, and eating utensils. The items will go towards helping the people staying at the Ronald McDonald House, which has been a “home away from home” for families who have children undergoing medical treatment since 1983.

“I think it’s great for kids to learn to give back, I think it gives them a chance to appreciate what they have and be able to help the community for them to help out others,” Hanahan High School Principal Tom Gallus said.

In addition to all of those items, the school also presented a $793.12 check to the Ronald McDonald House staff.

“It’s just a great organization that we love helping out,” Gallus said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.