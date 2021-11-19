SC Lottery
Hundreds gather in Florence for funeral of late SC Sen. Hugh Leatherman

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime state senator from Florence was laid to rest Friday in the city he represented for decades.

The funeral of late Sen. Hugh Leatherman was held at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center as hundreds of people gathered to remember the late senator.

A reception held by Leatherman’s family was held following the service.

Leatherman, the oldest and seen as the state’s most powerful legislative lawmaker, died Nov. 12 at the age of 90. Officials said the Florence native had recently gone through surgery, but it was discovered he had “an advanced and aggressive” cancer.

Leatherman was first elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1980 as a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party in the following decade. At the time of his death, Leatherman was in his 11th term representing the Florence area.

