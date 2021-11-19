Lowcountry Food Bank feeling impacts of supply chain disruptions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Food Bank says the food bank is struggling, but for the first time ever, it’s because of the price of food.

The food bank typically gives out turkeys during the week of Thanksgiving. Spokesperson Brenda Shaw says this year the price of turkeys has gone up from about $.19 per pound to a whopping $1.69 per pound.

“We’re doing a lot less turkeys than we would normally do,” Shaw said. “In a normal year, we would probably distribute 4 to 5,000 turkeys. This year we’ll probably do about half that.”

Shaw says food prices are going up primarily because of supply chain disruptions. She says they are seeing the biggest price hike in meat. Canned goods are also becoming more expensive because of the aluminum shortage.

She says the transportation to get food into the food bank is also skyrocketing.

The combination of these increases means the food bank is forced to distribute more produce and dry goods, and fewer meat proteins.

Shaw says their volunteers are also struggling to keep up because food trucks are being delayed. When the food trucks are late, they are sitting at the food bank for several hours just waiting.

She says the best things the community can do to help is bring in food donations, specifically meat, or financial donations.

To donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank, click here: https://lowcountryfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/

To volunteer, click here: https://lowcountryfoodbank.org/get-involved/volunteer/

To host a food drive, click here: https://lowcountryfoodbank.org/get-involved/food-drive/

